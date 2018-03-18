RAD for men available in April
Rape Aggression Defense classes for men will begin on April 4 and continue on April 11 and 18 at the Westville campus.
The classes are a self-defense program that is free of charge if taken at PNW. Brian Miller, director of Public Safety, said attendees will receive self-defense information and techniques on how to stay away from dangerous situations
and how to extract themselves from a situation that cannot be avoided.
“This is an excellent, nationally-recognized program that has received good reviews from our participants,” Miller said. “Most have found it to be informative and enjoyable.”
Classes are from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in LSF Room 144. Men interested can sign up at pnw.edu/police/rad. Participants must be at least 13 years old.
Classes for women have already passed, but there will be more classes for women scheduled next year.
