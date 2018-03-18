The student news site of Purdue University Northwest.

PNW Pioneer

RAD for men available in April

Amanda Biro, News EditorMarch 18, 2018Leave a Comment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Rape Aggression Defense classes for men will begin on April 4 and continue on April 11 and 18 at the Westville campus.

The classes are a self-defense program that is free of charge if taken at PNW. Brian Miller, director of Public Safety, said attendees will receive self-defense information and techniques on how to stay away from dangerous situations
and how to extract themselves from a situation that cannot be avoided.

“This is an excellent, nationally-recognized program that has received good reviews from our participants,” Miller said. “Most have found it to be informative and enjoyable.”

Classes are from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in LSF Room 144. Men interested can sign up at pnw.edu/police/rad. Participants must be at least 13 years old.

Classes for women have already passed, but there will be more classes for women scheduled next year.

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under In Brief

Man charged after theft in Griffin Hall

A man was charged with a level 6 felony on Feb. 27 after stealing from two students in Griffin Hall, Brian Miller, director of Public Safety, said. ...

Housing welcomes new clerk

Kimberly Baum was hired as the new clerk in housing on Jan. 3 following the firing of Renee Poirier in November 2017 due to alleged thefts. Baum sa...

Griffin Hall floods, students evacuate

A malfunction in the sprinkler system in the dorms caused flooding on the ground floor of Griffin Hall on March 3. Brian Miller, director of Public...

Police station moves to SAB

The Hammond campus police station moved to a new location inside the Schneider Avenue Building at the corner of 169th Street and Schneider Avenue on F...

Pride baseball prepares for challenging season

The baseball team is set to start its first season in NCAA Division II on March 3 against Wisconsin Parkside in a home game. Jonny Albers, captain ...