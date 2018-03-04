The student news site of Purdue University Northwest.

Griffin Hall floods, students evacuate

Amanda Biro, News EditorMarch 4, 2018Leave a Comment

A malfunction in the sprinkler system in the dorms caused flooding on the ground floor of Griffin Hall on March 3.

Brian Miller, director of Public Safety, said that the malfunction happened at 6 a.m. and students were evacuated. Miller said students were not in danger during the evacuation.

“We have much of the fire alarm equipment operational and we are trying to get it all working,” Miller said.

Shawn Sullivan, senior communication major and resident of Griffin Hall, said that students were waiting for two and a half hours before they could go back to their dorms.

Miller said he does not know how the malfunction happened. Cleanup crews and fire suppression systems are working to investigate the situation.

