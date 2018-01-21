The student news site of Purdue University Northwest.

PNW Pioneer

Hammond campus police to relocate to SAB

Amanda Biro, News EditorJanuary 21, 2018Leave a Comment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Campus police will be moving from its current location in the boiler room building to the Schneider Avenue Building at the corner of Schneider Avenue and 169th Street in Hammond in February.

Brian Miller, director of Public Safety, said in an email to the university that the police station will be on the lower level, and Rooms G097 and G095 of the SAB will be converted into the police station lobby. The rooms are located off of the main north stairway. Campus police will continue to be available 24/7.

Miller also said that emergency communications through nonemergency lines, emergency 911 lines, the “Blue Light Phones” and the “panic buttons” will continue to operate as always.

“The goal of the move is to provide a more visible and accessible police building for for our campus members and visitors,” Miller said in an email sent out on Jan. 19.

Tags:

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under In Brief

Softball team signs 5 players, 3 from NWI Sox

Five freshman players have been signed to the softball team for the 2018- 19 season. Niki Stansell, head coach, said she is looking to continue to...

Eight members added to volleyball 2018-19 class

Eight players were signed to play for PNW’s volleyball team during the 2018-19 season. Julie Wiejak, head coach, said the new members are impres...

Extracurricular transcript offered

The Office of Student Life has had over 150 students submit their extracurricular activities to be included on their Co-Curricular Transcript since Fa...

Former employee allegedly steals from students

Renee Poirier, former employee of PNW, allegedly stole laptops, cameras, makeup and possibly gift cards from students in Griffin Hall, according to Kr...

Students win first place in New York

Six graduate students won first place at the Student Market Share Study Competition in New York City through a hospitality and tourism management cour...