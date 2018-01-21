Hammond campus police to relocate to SAB

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Campus police will be moving from its current location in the boiler room building to the Schneider Avenue Building at the corner of Schneider Avenue and 169th Street in Hammond in February.

Brian Miller, director of Public Safety, said in an email to the university that the police station will be on the lower level, and Rooms G097 and G095 of the SAB will be converted into the police station lobby. The rooms are located off of the main north stairway. Campus police will continue to be available 24/7.

Miller also said that emergency communications through nonemergency lines, emergency 911 lines, the “Blue Light Phones” and the “panic buttons” will continue to operate as always.

“The goal of the move is to provide a more visible and accessible police building for for our campus members and visitors,” Miller said in an email sent out on Jan. 19.