Softball team signs 5 players, 3 from NWI Sox

Five freshman players have been signed to the softball team for the 2018- 19 season.

Niki Stansell, head coach, said she is looking to continue to grow the team and the 2019 class will help in her goal to win in the GLIAC.

“There is a good mix in this class of speed, power, pitching and athleticism. The main things that stick out to me about this class are their toughness and their love for the sport of softball,” Stansell said.

Three of the new members, Ashley Bravo, Selena Michko, Amanda Noblett, played for the Northwest Indiana Sox, a fastpitch program based in Schererville that started in 2010. Kara Aloisio from Yorkville, Illinois, and Jessie Beadle from Kalamazoo, Michigan, round out the recruits.

“Selena is a top area player addition to our Pride softball team,” Stansell said. “She will bring a much different look to our pitching staff and can help us in other positions as well. Selena is the type of player any coach would love to have because she works so hard to get the most out of herself.”