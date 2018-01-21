The student news site of Purdue University Northwest.

Eight members added to volleyball 2018-19 class

Amanda Lopez, Editor-In-ChiefJanuary 21, 2018Leave a Comment

Eight players were signed to play for PNW’s volleyball team during the 2018-19 season.

Julie Wiejak, head coach, said the new members are impressive players and students.

“The common thread is that they all love volleyball and they all love to win,” Wiejak said. “Our staff is looking forward to coaching all of these young women and seeing what kind of impact they can have on our 2018 team as well as PNW volleyball as a whole.”

The eight recruits feature twins Christina Dal Santo and Jenna Dal Santo, Kalista Klann, Bryanna Moonen, Abigail Negri, Annie Pulizos, Caleigh Smith and Rachel Wilkening.

Negri has an older sister, Eudora Negri, sophomore nursing major, that also currently plays on the team.

“She offers a competitive nature that may only be matched by her sister, Dora, who has already made an impact on our team since arriving here in 2016,” Wiejak said. “Abby offers us a volleyball player, who can do it all. I could see her playing a variety of roles for us as Abby’s biggest strength is she knows how to compete and she has always played on winning teams.”

