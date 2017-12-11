Extracurricular transcript offered

The Office of Student Life has had over 150 students submit their extracurricular activities to be included on their Co-Curricular Transcript since Fall 2016.

Cody Dallas, coordinator of Student Organizations and Leadership, said the transcript has benefited students and hopes to increase awareness about it.

Dallas said the main importance of the transcript is for students to have a supplement to their resume that shows everything they have done outside of the classroom.

“It can be hard to properly display all of those extra activities on a resume, or at least make them impactful and stand out,” Dallas said, “The Co-Curricular Transcript is a way to highlight all that you have done throughout your academic career that can really set you apart from the rest of the pack.”

The transcript can include students’ awards, involvement in athletics, student organization membership, holding a student position and other community and campus engagements.

To obtain a Co-Curricular Transcript, students must first fill out an entry form for the activity and submit an activity verification form. A staff member of the Office of Student Life will then verify the form by calling the activity supervisor. Once the activity is verified, it will be added to the Co-Curricular transcript. Students are then able to pick up their transcript from the Office of Student life as needed.