Former employee allegedly steals from students

Renee Poirier, former employee of PNW, allegedly stole laptops, cameras, makeup and possibly gift cards from students in Griffin Hall, according to Kris Falzone, associate vice chancellor of Marketing & Communications.

The thefts took place from July to November 2017. According to the university police department, there have been at least 13 instances of theft during that time frame.

However, Falzone said campus police do not have the exact count because not all the victims have made reports.

Brian Miller, director of public safety, said campus police has filed additional theft charges but Poirier has yet to be charged.

“The investigation is continuing,” Miller said.