FRC court named to honor former athletics director

Amanda Lopez, Editor-In-ChiefNovember 27, 2017Leave a Comment

During the “Evening Honoring John Friend” night, the athletics department revealed the name of the FRC court at the Hammond campus would be changed to the “John Friend Court” and gave Friend the title of “Director of Athletics Emeritus.”

The ceremony included about 200 friends, family and colleagues of Friend on Nov. 16 to pay tribute to Friend, who served as director of athletics for 20 years prior to retiring in 2001.

Rick Costello, athletic director, said it was an honor to recognize the tributes Friend made.

“His leadership has been an inspiration to so many, and now his name will forever be tied to this university,” Costello said.

Regina Biddings-Muro, vice chancellor of Institutional Advancement, welcomed the guests with a reflection. Wes Lukoshus, former assistant vice chancellor for Media Relations and Communications, provided a history of Friend’s career at the university. Ben Simmons, former men’s basketball player and graduate of sociology in 1992, also gave remarks on Friend.

Chancellor Thomas Keon and Costello made the special presentation. After the unveiling, Friend spoke to the guests.

