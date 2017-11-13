Leadership Funds to be decided
Leadership Funds for student-led organizations is currently being viewed by Student Government Association.
Daquan Williams, president of SGA and junior communication major, said no funds have been distributed to any student organization yet.
However, SGA has been in contact with organizations to distribute them.
“Leadership Funds is a way that SGA can truly help out student organizations,” Williams said. “Providing Leadership Funds can help student organizations attend conferences and ultimately can help them become better students and professionals.”
Williams said that student organizations receive the funds when they provide SGA with the receipts stating everything they spent for their organization.
“[The funds] cover anything that provides leadership and team building within your student organization,” Williams said. “Right now we’re accepting applications from student organizations and will be next semester as well.”
