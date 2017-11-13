TEDx to come to PNW

A student is bringing a TEDx event to PNW on March 30, 2018 in the Dworkin Student Center.

Riley Owens, junior communication major is the sole license owner for TEDxPurdueUniversityNorthwest. He said he was in a Student Life Advisory Council meeting in September about events for the spring and that was when he had the idea to host a TEDx event. He applied through TED.com and was granted the license.

Owens said an application for speakers for the TEDx event will be processed soon and anyone can apply to speak or nominate a speaker.

“I want to open the minds of our attendees to different challenges we are facing in our community and as our society, and I want everyone who attends the conference and watches the recordings online to believe they can make a difference by conquering our challenges,” Owens said. “Our speakers goal is to have everyone think deeper about an idea worth sharing.”