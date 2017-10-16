The student news site of Purdue University Northwest.

Construction delayed near the Westville campus

Amanda Biro, News EditorOctober 16, 2017Leave a Comment

According to an email sent out by Patricia Nowak, chief of police, on Oct. 5, the Indiana Department of Transportation predicted that it would take thirty days to complete the construction project on the bridge of U.S. Route 421, which is just north of the Westville campus. INDOT now states the projected date of completion for construction will be on Nov. 17.

