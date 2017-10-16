The student news site of Purdue University Northwest.

Campus police warn students about theft from vehicles

Amanda Biro, News EditorOctober 16, 2017Leave a Comment

Campus police are warning students to protect their cars after three reports of theft from motor vehicles were made at the Hammond campus on Oct. 5.

All thefts occurred at the P-14 parking lot near Peregrine and Griffin Hall. Patricia Nowak, chief of police, said that there are no suspects yet, but campus police are making some adjustments to prevent thefts in the future.

“We have increased patrols in the area. We are purchasing additional cameras for more parking lot coverage,” Nowak said. “We have shared the information to surrounding police agencies.”

Nowak said that if anyone sees anything suspicious to call campus police and to not approach the suspect. She also advises students to be more alert of their surrounding when walking and to not be looking at their cellphone.

“Unfortunately, regarding thefts of phones and other crimes, it is an opportunity for the suspect. They see a person who can easily be taken advantage of,” Nowak said.

