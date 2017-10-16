Gene Haas Foundation awards $15,000 in scholarships

The Gene Haas Foundation awarded $15,000 in scholarship funds to 13 students studying advanced manufacturing in PNW’s first application for the scholarship.

The criteria to win the scholarship was based on a student’s GPA, their interest or aptitude in advanced manufacturing and their financial need.

In the press release from Purdue University Northwest News, the following students were the scholarship recipients: Diego Arranaga and Arturo Arranaga, both of Lake Station, Indiana; Dino Rinaldi and Thomas Radziejeski, St. John,

Indiana; Anthony Gwiazda, Dyer, Indiana; Seth Basler, Griffith, Indiana; Jesus De La Cruz, Jr., Hammond, Indiana; Christopher Williams, Gary, Indiana; Rachel Hall, Lowell, Indiana; Joshua Alvarez, Munster, Indiana; Andrew Schmied, Schererville, Indiana; Ryan Zalewa, St. Charles, Illinois; and Zachary Szymank, New Lenox, Illinois.

James Higley, professor of mechanical engineering and technology, first learned of the program through a sales representative at Haas Automation.

“This is our first time applying for the program and we can apply every year. Applying is simple and they donate to many schools. We now know the opportunity’s there and we’ll apply for it again,” Higley said.