Constitution Day Commemoration speakers discussed Civil Rights

Amanda Biro, News EditorOctober 2, 2017Leave a Comment

The History and Philosophy Department sponsored a panel discussion of Civil Rights and the 14th Amendment in honor of Constitution Day at the Hammond and Westville campus on Sept. 18.

The panel speakers were associate professors of history Kenneth Kincaid and Wendy St. Jean; James Pula, professor of history and associate professor of political science, Frank Colucci.

The speakers discussed how the 14th Amendment grants citizenship rights and equal protection, and how some civil issues today are dividing the nation.

Colucci urged attendees to be reflective and critical of the Constitution.

“The opening—Preamble—requires We the People always to reconsider whether the form of government is actually achieving or approaching the goals it set out,” Colucci said.

