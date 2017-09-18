SGA wants students to donate to hurricane relief
SGA is collecting signatures from students in SULB and encouraging students to donate to Salvation Army after the aftermath of Tropical Storm Harvey.
Daquan Williams, SGA president and junior communication major, said SGA wants people to donate because Hurricane Harvey left massive damages and SGA wants to do something to help. By collecting signatures, SGA can estimate how many people will donate and how much they will donate to Salvation Army.
SGA hopes students will donate and help people affected by Tropical Storm Harvey, Hurricane Irma and Tropical Storm Jose, which is expected to become a hurricane that will hit the East Coast.
“It’s important for people to donate because these days hurricanes are becoming worse and worse, so we must help as much as we can to deal with the damages,” Williams said. “People are without resources currently, and by donating we can speed up the process of helping those who have been affected and get their resources back.”
