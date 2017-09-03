Suspect in custody for rapes, murder near Hammond campus

A 15-year-old boy is in custody for two rapes and is considered a suspect in a murder that occurred near the Hammond campus.

The first rape of a 14-year -old girl occurred on July 26 in the 6700 block of Grand Avenue at around noon. The second rape of a 25-year-old woman occurred around midnight on Aug. 8 in the 7400 block of Arkansas Street.

DNA evidence confirms the boy raped them, according to the Times of Northwest Indiana.

A 25-year-old woman was killed in the 7500 block of Alexander Avenue on Aug. 22. She died from blunt force trauma and stab wounds. The boy is considered a suspect.

Brian Miller, director of public safety, said he could not comment on the arrest or suspect due to a gag order issued by the Lake County Judge protecting the identity of the boy.