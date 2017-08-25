Fall play auditions to take place

PNW will be hosting auditions for the fall play on Aug. 28 and 29 in Alumni Hall on the Hammond campus and Aug. 30 and 31 in Room 002 in the Library Student Faculty Building or LSFB on the Westville campus. All auditions will take place from 6-10 p.m.

The fall play will be directed by Zachary Gipson, director of the spring musical, “Little Shop of Horrors.” Gipson said that they will be looking to cast between six to 30 people that are either current students, staff or alumni.

Gipson said he hopes to create a likeable and believable ensemble for this semester’s performance.

“I’m working to design and direct the piece in the round, meaning the audience will be on all four sides of the show. It will yield quite the experience for the actors as well as the audience. It will be a hands-on experience for each and every performer,” Gipson said.

Gipson said they are going to have performances on both campuses this year with the projected performance dates being in November and December.

While the title of the play has yet to be announced because royalties are still being secured, Gipson said it will be a performance people can look forward to.

“It’s a hilarious piece full of quick one liners. Think a cross between Mel Brooks and Monty Python humor! It’s a fun and clean piece for all audience ages,” Gipson said.



For more information, contact Cindy Christ at [email protected] or (219) 989-2393.