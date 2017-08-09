PNW welcomes back another year with activities

Welcome Back Week will be filled with activities for students between Aug. 21 to Aug. 24.

Welcome Back Week will begin with a student organization fair, where members of student clubs and organizations will set up stands and explain to students the purpose and goals of their organization. The student organization fairs will take place on both campuses on Aug. 21 and Aug. 22 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be free food, music and giveaways. Some free treats handed out will be pizza and elephant ears.

“This is an excellent opportunity for students to walk around and see what type of resources are available,” Cody Dallas, student life coordinator, said.

On Aug. 21, both campuses will have a solar eclipse watching at noon. Since staring at a solar eclipse without special glasses could damage one’s eyesight, the Office of Student Life will be handing out solar eclipse glasses to those interested.

This year, PNW will be hosting a new event for Welcome Week: the Pride Stride 5K Fun Run, where participants will be blasted with color. The 5K will be held on Aug. 22, with check–in beginning at 4 p.m. at DSSAC and the race beginning at 5:30 p.m. This will take place at the Westville campus on the trails behind campus and requires a $5 entry fee. Those participating will receive a free t–shirt and a color packet. The shuttle bus service will be available for Hammond campus students to travel to the Westville campus. Participants will need to fill out a pre-registration form to request the bus service. The shuttle departs from SUL at 3:15 p.m. and 4:15 p.m. and will leave DSSAC at 7:15 p.m. to return students to the Hammond campus.

There will also be welcome rallies on Aug. 23 at the Westville campus and on Aug. 24 at the Hammond campus. On Aug. 24, the Hammond campus will be having an outdoor movie event. The Office of Student