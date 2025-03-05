What’s your favorite book?

Natali Moreira believes that her favorite book has shaped her into the person she is today.

Moreira, a sophomore Psychology major, said the book “The Red Rose Box” has special meaning.

“It’s incredibly wholesome … how the oldest sister holds onto what’s most precious to her, the red rose box, the gift she was given on her 10th birthday,” said Moreira. “It reminded me of myself, how I hold onto … the things that can be so small yet …carry such a big meaning.”

The book by Brenda Woods is a story of two Louisiana sisters, Leah and Ruth, who are shipped off to live with their wealthy aunt in Los Angeles. Though the children of poor African American parents, the girls are exposed to broad new possibilities after the move.

“This book truly represents those that face not only poverty but also injustice, hardships and losses,” said Moreira. “Going from the segregated south to getting the opportunity to be able to see that there’s a world beyond, one where they can dream and finally find freedom, it’s something that isn’t so easy to adjust to.

“I like this book because although their parents couldn’t afford to raise them anymore or give them the life they wanted them to have, they had to live a life they were never used to miles away,” she said.

The historical fiction outlines the difficult journey of discrimination and Jim Crow laws that were forced upon African Americans from the 1800s to the 1960s.

Later in the story, the two sisters hear about a devastating tragedy that took place back home in Louisiana, and they find themselves having to make Los Angeles their permanent home, a major shift they had not been prepared for.

Although both sisters eventually find themselves falling in love with how different everything is in California, Moreira said she could never imagine ever giving up the comfort and love of her parents.