What’s your favorite book?

Aaron Davis loves John Grisham’s “The Firm”, which he said is more than just a legal thriller.

Published in 1991, “The Firm” follows the story of Mitch McDeere, a young Harvard Law graduate who accepts an offer to work for a very prestigious law firm in Memphis. In the beginning, the firm seems like the dream job. It offers a high salary, luxury living and a very promising career. However, as Mitch searches deeper into the firm’s operations, he uncovers dark, criminal dealings that put his life in danger. The tension rises quickly as Mitch navigates this dangerous world while struggling with his moral compass.

Davis finds the psychological complexity of the characters in “The Firm” very intriguing.

“Grisham does a great job of portraying the internal conflict Mitch feels,” Davis said. “He’s pulled between ambition and his growing suspicion of the firm’s activities. I’ve always been interested in the way the mind works, which is why I’m in psychology, so I’m drawn to how Mitch’s mind operates under such pressure.”

Davis said he is captivated by the novel’s fast pace keeps readers on edge, while its psychological manipulation resonates with him.

“What I love about the book is how it explores the manipulation of power and the moral choices the characters must make,” he said. “It’s not just a legal thriller—there’s a deeper psychological component that pulls me in and gives me a reason to keep reading.”

For Davis, the book is more than a suspenseful mystery. It’s a study of human behavior, ethics, and the tension between personal ambition and moral responsibility.

“Mitch is constantly weighing his options, and the decisions he makes aren’t simple,” he said. “The way Grisham portrays his mental battles really hit home for me.”