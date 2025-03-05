What’s your favorite book?

A single book changed Destiny Townsend’s world. “The Outsiders” hooked the junior Psychology major on reading.

“I wasn’t really into reading before discovering this book,” said Townsend, “but when I picked it up, I just couldn’t put it down. I finished it within two days.”

Published in 1967, “The Outsiders” by S.E. Hinton tells a complex story about the divide between social classes and a timeless tale of deep-rooted friendship and loyalty. The novel’s story follows the protagonist, Ponyboy Curtis, his brothers Darry and Sodapop, along with many of his other friends. However, once tragedy strikes the gang, Ponyboy is left struggling to face loss and how to navigate the world around him.

“It is just a great coming-of-age book,” said Townsend. “The plot, its characters and themes just all come together to tell a really thoughtful story.”

One of her favorite moments from the novel is when one of Ponyboy’s closest friends, Johnny Cade, reminds him to “stay gold” in a time of need

“It kind of goes to show when life gets hard, or when you face challenges and stuff like that, you need to stay true to yourself,” she said.

Townsend said the book drew her in with what she called the stark bond the characters had with each other.

“One of the major themes that stuck out to me was … friendship,” she said. “Sticking by someone’s side, especially during a serious situation, really is the greatest thing people can do for one another.”

Townsend credits “The Outsiders” as marking the beginning of her reading journey. Since reading the book, she has moved on to other works of fiction, collecting them and keeping them in her own personal library.

“‘The Outsiders’ is at the top of my collection,” she said.