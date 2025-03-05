What’s your favorite book?

On the clock, Leah Anne Navaro works and trains to save lives, but in her free time she loves to read.

“I really like ‘The House of My Mother’ by Sheri Franke,” said Navarro, a senior Nursing major. “It talks about child abuse and traumatic events. It was a surreal feeling reading it.” Leah

The book is both an autobiography and a true crime story. When asked if that played any role in her decision to read the book, Leah responded

“I’m drawn to autobiographies that tell a story,” she said. “I also like that it was from the victim’s point of view.”

The book tells the story of the popular “8 Passengers” YouTube vlog that documented the life of the Franke family. What the parenting vlog’s 2.5 million subscribers did not know is that Franke’s mother Ruby raised her children in an abusive environment. In 2023, Ruby and her relationship coach, Jodi Hildebrandt, were arrested on multiple charges of aggravated child abuse. She was sentenced to serve up to 60 years.

“Luckily I have two loving parents who treat me right, but I do feel a connection to the author,” said Navarro. “We are both around the same age and female so there is a lot to relate with all the other things that are happening in her life. As for her family situation, I am happy my parents are nothing like hers.”

She said the book made her realize that “Not all people should be parents.”

Navarro said the book was eye-opening in many ways.

“Young Adults should read this book because reading about someone’s life and what they endured allows you to take a step back and appreciate all the things in your life, especially your parents,” she said. “It has had a positive impact on me because I have more gratitude for the life I have and the support system I have.”