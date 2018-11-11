Vice chancellor of institutional advancement announced

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Lisa Goodnight was selected as vice chancellor of institutional advancement on Nov. 6.

Chancellor Thomas Keon said Goodnight handled the position with ease and confidence when she took over as interim in August.

“The search committee pointed to many valued qualities. She, like former vice chancellor of institutional advancement, Regina Biddings-Muro, has a background in communications,” Keon said.