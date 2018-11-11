Vice chancellor of institutional advancement announced
Lisa Goodnight was selected as vice chancellor of institutional advancement on Nov. 6.
Chancellor Thomas Keon said Goodnight handled the position with ease and confidence when she took over as interim in August.
“The search committee pointed to many valued qualities. She, like former vice chancellor of institutional advancement, Regina Biddings-Muro, has a background in communications,” Keon said.
