PNW to host U.S. Senate debate

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The Indiana Debate Commission selected PNW as the site for the Oct. 8 U.S. Senate debate between incumbent Democrat Joseph Donnelly and Republican and Libertarian challengers Mike Braun and Lucy Brenton.

Gerry Lanosga, Indiana Debate Commission President, said in a statement that PNW was chosen to engage first-time voters.

The debate, which will occur at 6 p.m. in the DSSAC on the Westville campus, will be moderated by Anne Ryder and produced by PBS39, according to a Sept. 5 statement. The debate will also be available to watch on C-SPAN.

Dustin Thibideau, SGA vice-president and one of 415 expected attendees, said he is looking forward to hearing each candidates’ plans for office and where they stand on certain issues.

“It will be good for not only the surrounding communities, but for students as well, to hopefully get more people engaged in the electoralprocess ,” Thibideau said. “Having the candidates up here in the region is so important, as we don’t see our federal level politicians up in this area very often.”