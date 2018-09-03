PNW Welcome Rally encourages student networking
The Fall Welcome Rally focused on student networking and encouraging students to become active in university organizations, Cody Dallas, student life coordinator, said.
“I see too many students come and go,” said Dallas. “They get out their cars, go to class and go home. That’s it, they’re done for the day. But I want them to engage in activities, to network, to branch out rather than limit themselves.”
The rally was held on Aug. 22 at the Westville campus and Aug. 23 at the Hammond campus, with organizations and departments providing information, supplies and food.
Wyatt Ochoa, junior business marketing major, noted how the rally helped him to connect with on-campus organizations in a comfortable setting.
Dallas said more students attended this year’s event than previous years.
“We host the rally to kick off the year and to show off the different departments students otherwise wouldn’t know exist,” said Dallas.
