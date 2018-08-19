Bioscience ceremony set for Aug. 23

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The groundbreaking ceremony for the Bioscience Innovation Building will occur on Aug. 23 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on the northeast lawn of Lawshe Hall, according to a press release sent out by the university.

The Bioscience Innovation Building, which is being constructed south of SULB, is the first building to be built on the Hammond campus in 21

years. Construction of the 40 million dollar, 68,000-square-foot facility began on July 2, 2018, and is expected to be completed in April 2020. Upon completion, the building is to house nursing and biological science departments, according to PNW’s website.

Following the ceremony, the Hammond campus welcome rally will takeplace from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m in the Founder’s Plaza outside of SULB and the Gyte Building.