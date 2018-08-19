The student news site of Purdue University Northwest.

PNW Pioneer

Bioscience ceremony set for Aug. 23

Hunter Saporiti, Managing EditorAugust 19, 2018

The groundbreaking ceremony for the Bioscience Innovation Building will occur on Aug. 23 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on the northeast lawn of Lawshe Hall, according to a press release sent out by the university.

The Bioscience Innovation Building, which is being constructed south of SULB, is the first building to be built on the Hammond campus in 21
years. Construction of the 40 million dollar, 68,000-square-foot facility began on July 2, 2018, and is expected to be completed in April 2020. Upon completion, the building is to house nursing and biological science departments, according to PNW’s website.

Following the ceremony, the Hammond campus welcome rally will takeplace  from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m in the Founder’s Plaza outside of SULB and the Gyte Building.

