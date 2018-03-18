The student news site of Purdue University Northwest.

Housing welcomes new clerk

Clayton-Adam Johnson, Staff WriterMarch 18, 2018Leave a Comment

Kimberly Baum was hired as the new clerk in housing on Jan. 3 following the firing of Renee Poirier in November 2017 due to alleged thefts.

Baum said she came to PNW with high hopes and a strong desire to do the best she can for the PNW community.

Baum said that in the past she worked as an office manager for an ambulance company and an accounts payable clerk. Her new job responsibilities include purchasing, invoicing, organizing calendars, making room reservations and making the office run smoothly.

Scott Iverson, executive director of Housing and Residential Education, said that Baum is integral to the smooth operation of housing and that housing relies on the clerk to ensure that housing is organized and has everything it needs for its operations.

“As our clerk, she is in charge of many aspects of our department’s operations,” Iverson said.

Baum said she hopes to make the lives of students who live on campus easier, even if that means just making them feel welcome or wishing them a good day on the way to class.

“I really like being part of the team in Housing,” Baum said. “Everyone has been really welcoming and there is a good feeling of community here.”

