Sports Management major available to students

Amanda Biro, News EditorDecember 11, 2017Leave a Comment

The College of Business added a sports management major to its curriculum. Enrollment for the major is now open.

Students who enroll will learn about fitness and exercise physiology, nutrition for performance, facilities design, event planning, media relations, business analytics, digital marketing, club management and consumer behavior.

Sports management students will receive a Bachelor of Science in Business when they graduate.

On the PNW website, Jane Mutchler, dean of the College of Business, said the sports management major is an important addition to the College of Business.

“It offers students the opportunity to apply a solid business foundation, coupled with classes in fitness, wellness, nutrition, sports management and more to an industry they love,” Mutchler said.

