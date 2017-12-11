License plates available in January

PNW license plates have been approved by the Bureau of Motor Vehicles to help fund the Legacy Scholarship program beginning in January 2018.

Kris Falzone, associate vice chancellor of Marketing & Communications, said a portion of the plates’ fee will go to the PNW Legacy Scholarship, which is an endowed scholarship fund. The scholarship is for potential Indiana students whose parent, stepparent, sibling or grandparent is a PNW graduate.

“The best part about PNW being awarded a special group recognition license plate is that all proceeds from the license plate fees will go toward scholarships for Indiana students attending PNW,” Falzone said. “By purchasing a PNW license plate, you can show your pride and directly support Purdue Northwest students.”

The fee for the PNW plate is $40. Of that, $15 goes to the BMV as an administrative fee. The remaining $25 goes to the scholarship fund. The plates are only available for Indiana residents.

Leo the Lion, PNW’s mascot, is featured on the plates. The prefixes for the plates will be NW for passenger vehicles to represent “Northwest” and WH for motorcycles to represent “WestvilleHammond”. Drivers can request a vanity plate for an additional fee with BMV’s regulations, Falzone said.