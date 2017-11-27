Campus police arrest former employee

PNW campus police arrested a former employee who was charged with one count of theft.

According to a statement sent to students who live in the University Village sent out on Nov. 22, campus police and Housing started an investigation after reports of theft were made by students. Packages from the mailroom in Griffin Hall were stolen.

The Housing office will institute new processes, tracking software, locations, security measures and investigative procedures related to delivery of student mail and packages, according to the statement.

The investigation is still ongoing. Kris Falzone, associate vice chancellor, marketing and communications, said the incident is not connected to the theft from cars on the Hammond campus.

Students living the University Village are asked to report missing or lost packages via the Lost Mail and Package Form on the housing website. Anyone with information regarding the stolen packages should contact campus police

at 219-989-2220.