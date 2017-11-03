PNW Hosts Spooktacular Game for Special Olympics

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

The Pride Spooktacular event was held at Dowling Park on Oct.30. This was the first year that this event has been hosted.

Niki Stansell, softball head coach, thought the event went well and that people had fun.

“The trick or treating portion we can work on a little bit, but we couldn’t control the weather and the weather was a bit chilly out,” Stansell said.

The event was open to the public and free. For $3, children that were 14 and under could trick or treat on the soccer field at Dowling Park. The money was donated to Special Olympics.

Mikayla Garner, freshman, thought it was great to see everyone come together to help the community.

“It was truly special to be able to hang out and play this game with people who don’t have the same opportunities that I have. The event was very well organized,” Garner said. “Hopefully, the more this tradition happens, the more it will grow.”

The athletics department partnered with the Special Olympics of Lake County Indiana. The PNW baseball and softball teams played a Halloween-themed game against the members of the Special Olympics.

Stansell said that at many members of the athletic department came out to help with the event and at least one representative from each team came out to help.