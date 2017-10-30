The student news site of Purdue University Northwest.

Athletics applauds former director

Ashley Granados, Staff WriterOctober 30, 2017Leave a Comment

PNW athletics will celebrate former athletic director John Friend’s tenure with a special event on Nov. 16. The event will be held at the FRC at the Hammond Campus and it will consist of a social hour, dinner and ceremony.

The social hour begins at 6 p.m., followed by a dinner at 7 p.m. After the dinner, there will be a program about Friend.

Friend was the director of athletics for 20 years and retired in 2001. He is a part of the NAIA, Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference, Purdue Northwest, Lipscomb and Munster Hall of Fame.

Rick Costello, athletic director, said Friend created momentum during his time at PNW that has helped the athletic department continue to expand.

“He is so well connected in the Northwest Indiana area that he has helped to bring a tremendous amount of resources to this program so that we can continue to create an amazing experience for our students,” Costello said.

“John is a remarkable figure that we are so fortunate to work with,” Costello said. “He is always forward thinking and he is in it for what is best for the students. All of his efforts go to supporting our students and making for a better experience.”

The cost to attend the event is $50, and the registration deadline is Nov. 9. The tickets can be purchased online at pnw.edu/honoring-a-friend or over the phone at 219-989-2102.

