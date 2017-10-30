Schedule will not change for buses

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

The inter-campus shuttle system recently replaced US Coachways with Chicagoland transportation as the new bus vendor due to concerns from students, faculty and staff. Despite past difficulties with the bus schedule this semester, the schedule will not be changed.

Brian Miller, director of public safety, said the decision to not change the schedule comes from the Department of Transportation Regulation, which dictates that the bus drivers can only drive for ten hours.

“We have to make the best fit possible for the greatest amount of riders,” Miller said.

Miller also said that last spring semester, the university examined the utilization of the shuttle and surveyed the riders to decide on a set of times within the ten-hour maximum schedule that best fits the needs of faculty, staff and students.

Miller said that the bus stop in Portage for the Faculty Senate meeting once a month does cause a delay in the schedule.

“That is why we stop and pick up or drop off at Portage by demand only,” Miller said. “We do not stop there every hour.”