Students will be charged for additional printing

PaperCut has been fully implemented as the new print management system for this fall semester. The system charges students for any additional printing.

Students will automatically have $1.75 per credit hour on their account for each semester and will be able to purchase additional credit hours through their MyPNW portal. If a student does not use all their money for printing, it will roll over semester to semester. However, the available prints will refresh at the start of the academic year.

Printing is 4 cents per side when printing in black and white and 10 cents per side when printing in color.

Faculty has been given $20 credit every semester. Faculty, however, does not need to purchase additional credits. Negative balance printing is enabled for them.

PaperCut allows for printing from mobile devices and laptops.

This differs from Spring 2017, when printing was free and unlimited. Jerrold Martin, director of Technological Infrastructure Services, said the Customer Service Center will review requests that students submit at papercutpnw.edu. Students will be reimbursed if the Customer Service Center approves the request.

Students are eligible for reimbursement if they have a paper jam or other malfunctions, printer ran out of ink or print was sent and not released. Students will not be eligible for reimbursement if students sent their documents to the wrong printer, printed the wrong number of copies, printed portrait when printing in landscape was wanted or printed in color instead of black and white.

Martin said the Customer Service Center reimbursement requests will be reviewed and are subject to approval, but they must be submitted within 24 hours of experiencing problems.