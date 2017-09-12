The student news site of Purdue University Northwest.

Calling all dancers

Tryouts for dance team to take place

Ashley Granados, Staff WriterSeptember 12, 2017Leave a Comment

Tryouts for the PNW dance team will be held on Sept. 14 at the racquetball courts on the Hammond campus from 2-5 p.m.

Dancers will be evaluated on their jumps and the dance routine provided at the tryout. Students at the Westville campus can audition at the Hammond campus.

Before students can tryout, they must have a physical on file and be enrolled in 12 credit hours. The dancers must contact Valerie Finch, head dance coach, before auditions to receive the proper paperwork or else they can not audition.

If students can not attend the audition on Sept. 14, they may send a video audition. The students can also schedule a time to meet with the coach and have an one-on-one audition, Finch said.

Finch will be accepting the video and one-on-one auditions throughout the month of September.

Finch is looking for girls with some experience whether that be cheerleading or dance experience. She is looking for at least 20 girls to join the team; however, she would also consider taking 25 girls if they are qualified.

“Some of my best dancers were high school cheerleaders, with no dance experience,” Finch said. “One of my captains this year, Kristin Isenberg, came last year with only high school and college cheer experience and now she can do a quadruple pirouette and Fouettes, which are somewhat difficult turns.”

The girls will have the opportunity this year to attend at least one competition this year.

