Retired astronaut Col. Jerry Ross speaks at Sinai Forum
Kurt Urbanski, Staff Writer
Retired NASA astronaut Col. Jerry Ross visited the Westville campus on Dec. 4 to conclude the 63rd season of PNW’s Sinai Forum. Presenting in the Dssac, Ross spoke about his experience and gave an assessment of the present... Read More »
TNT helps future PNW teachers
Taylor Rhodes, Staff Writer
Teachers Networking Together is a newly formed organization that donates clothing to PNW students to help better prepare them for the professional life of teaching. TNT accepts donations from students, staff, faculty, friends... Read More »
PNW’s first graduating class roars
Cain Buchmeier, News Editor
Nine hundred ninety students comprised PNW’s first class of graduates after the unification of Purdue University Calumet and Purdue University North Central. The Westville campus hosted its commencement ceremony on Dec.... Read More »
Panel discusses U.S.-Syrian relations
Blair Hochstetler, Staff Writer
Lambda Pi Eta and the PNW local chapter of the Union for Democratic Communication (PNW UDC) hosted a panel discussion on the crisis in Syria in SUL on the Hammond campus on Dec. 1. The panel included Khousay Ahmad of the... Read More »
Pet therapy
Amanda Lopez, Arts & Leisure Editor
Wagging their tails and greeting stressed faces, therapy dogs from Power Paws for Kids were brought to Hammond campus on Dec. 6 as part of the Counseling Center’s efforts to help reduce students’ stress... Read More »
Unidos at the university
Brooke Reiger, Staff Writer
PNW Westville students started a club to unify the university’s students through Hispanic heritage. Alejandra Gamez, senior biology major and the president of Unidos, explained why the club was started. “We... Read More »
PNW Athletes Receive Academic Honors
Hunter Saporiti, Sports Editor
Two members of the PNW cross-country team, Abigail Bondi, senior human resource management major, and Shyla Huppenthal, junior finance major, were announced as Daktronics-NAIA-Scholar Athlete recipients on Nov. 18. Daktronics... Read More »
PNW Hosts Kids and Alumni Day
Sungdo Im, Sports Writer
Kids and Alumni Day was held at the FRC on Dec. 3. During the event the PNW men’s and women’s basketball teams hosted games against Trinity International University. The PNW women’s basketball team defeated TIU 73-46... Read More »
On and Off the Court, Deno Scores
Karina Jimenez, Staff Editor
Cassidy Deno, senior and guard for the PNW women’s basketball team, said she hasn’t stopped playing basketball since she started in the third grade. Through basketball, Deno said she has learned how to work with others,... Read More »
Men’s soccer player pursues engineering dreams
PNW women’s basketball continues winning streak
Cordova Competes at NAIA Nationals
Men’s soccer team loses first round of NAIA Nationals
Column: Stop online group projects, stop the madness
Jacob Yothment, Editor-in-Chief (print)
Two summers ago, I foolishly decided to do business writing online, a mistake I have regret ever since. In the syllabus the professor told the class that one of the bigger... Read More »
Column: Causing no fuss on Purdue Northwest’s magic bus
Cain Buchmeier, News Editor
One of the major concerns for students with unification is traveling the distance between the two campuses. As the only way this would really be a concern is if you willingly... Read More »
Column: Drivers, bring your A game this year
Every year when the Midwest climate decides to rain a deluge of sleet and snow upon us, the drivers of... Read More »
Column: How did we forget about experiential learning?
The PNW Faculty Senate Committee members have found themselves dumbfounded because creating an EXL program... Read More »
PNW athletic teams off to a good start
I used to laugh to myself and say that Purdue athletics will do well the same day the Cubs win their... Read More »
