Kurt Urbanski, Staff Writer

Retired NASA astronaut Col. Jerry Ross visited the Westville campus on Dec. 4 to conclude the 63rd season of PNW’s Sinai Forum. Presenting in the Dssac, Ross spoke about his experience and gave an assessment of the present... Read More »

Taylor Rhodes, Staff Writer

Teachers Networking Together is a newly formed organization that donates clothing to PNW students to help better prepare them for the professional life of teaching. TNT accepts donations from students, staff, faculty, friends... Read More »

Cain Buchmeier, News Editor

Nine hundred ninety students comprised PNW’s first class of graduates after the unification of Purdue University Calumet and Purdue University North Central. The Westville campus hosted its commencement ceremony on Dec.... Read More »

Blair Hochstetler, Staff Writer

Lambda Pi Eta and the PNW local chapter of the Union for Democratic Communication (PNW UDC) hosted a panel discussion on the crisis in Syria in SUL on the Hammond campus on Dec. 1. The panel included Khousay Ahmad of the... Read More »

View All »