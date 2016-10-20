The student news site of Purdue University Northwest

Retired astronaut Col. Jerry Ross speaks at Sinai Forum

Kurt Urbanski, Staff Writer

Retired NASA astronaut Col. Jerry Ross visited the Westville campus on Dec. 4 to conclude the 63rd season of PNW's Sinai Forum. Presenting in the Dssac, Ross spoke about his experience and gave an assessment of the present...

Dec 13

TNT helps future PNW teachers

Taylor Rhodes, Staff Writer

Teachers Networking Together is a newly formed organization that donates clothing to PNW students to help better prepare them for the professional life of teaching. TNT accepts donations from students, staff, faculty, friends...

Dec 13

PNW’s first graduating class roars

Cain Buchmeier, News Editor

Nine hundred ninety students comprised PNW's first class of graduates after the unification of Purdue University Calumet and Purdue University North Central. The Westville campus hosted its commencement ceremony on Dec....

Dec 13

Panel discusses U.S.-Syrian relations

Blair Hochstetler, Staff Writer

Lambda Pi Eta and the PNW local chapter of the Union for Democratic Communication (PNW UDC) hosted a panel discussion on the crisis in Syria in SUL on the Hammond campus on Dec. 1. The panel included Khousay Ahmad of the...

Dec 13

Pet therapy

Amanda Lopez, Arts & Leisure Editor

Wagging their tails and greeting stressed faces, therapy dogs from Power Paws for Kids were brought to Hammond campus on Dec. 6 as part of the Counseling Center's efforts to help reduce students' stress...

Dec 20

Unidos at the university

Brooke Reiger, Staff Writer

PNW Westville students started a club to unify the university's students through Hispanic heritage. Alejandra Gamez, senior biology major and the president of Unidos, explained why the club was started. "We...

Dec 20

CHESS art gallery

December 19, 2016

Holidays Around the World

December 19, 2016

PNW Athletes Receive Academic Honors

Hunter Saporiti, Sports Editor

Two members of the PNW cross-country team, Abigail Bondi, senior human resource management major, and Shyla Huppenthal, junior finance major, were announced as Daktronics-NAIA-Scholar Athlete recipients on Nov. 18. Daktronics...

Dec 20

PNW Hosts Kids and Alumni Day

Sungdo Im, Sports Writer

Kids and Alumni Day was held at the FRC on Dec. 3. During the event the PNW men's and women's basketball teams hosted games against Trinity International University. The PNW women's basketball team defeated TIU 73-46...

Dec 19

On and Off the Court, Deno Scores

Karina Jimenez, Staff Editor

Cassidy Deno, senior and guard for the PNW women's basketball team, said she hasn't stopped playing basketball since she started in the third grade. Through basketball, Deno said she has learned how to work with others,...

Dec 19

Men’s soccer player pursues engineering dreams

December 19, 2016

PNW women’s basketball continues winning streak

December 19, 2016

Cordova Competes at NAIA Nationals

November 29, 2016

Men’s soccer team loses first round of NAIA Nationals

November 29, 2016

