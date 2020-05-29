My Story: Dealing with work overload and lack of motivation

As classes went to online instruction, it became more difficult to manage my time.

I would stay up late into the morning and sleep in until dark. I learned very fast that sleep was not the way to fill all my free time. Getting nothing accomplished started taking its toll.

My homework was never completed on time, which would stress me out. That led me to feel even lazier because I did not want to face the fact that I was falling behind very fast. I had many discussion boards, projects and articles unfinished.

Transitioning to online classes was hard. I could not talk to my professors like I normally would in person. It was harder to understand some concepts. And writing emails all the time to professors was time consuming, so I tried not to.

I do feel that, since we could not leave our houses due to the shelter-in-place order, some professors added more homework than was previously assigned on the syllabus. I wish I had more time to put in the effort I wanted on certain projects, but instead I had to worry about 10 other projects all due at similar times, which is total craziness.

The added homework was not needed and should have been dismissed so that we could just focus on all our final projects. Instead, the extra little projects just put us all behind even more.

Professors should have realized that students are not going to be as motivated when life just stops.

We are young and will never get back these last few weeks. The last thing I want to do is more homework to add to my stress.