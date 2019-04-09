PNW recognizes student leaders, SGA announces election results

The student employees pf the year are recognized for their dedication and hard work to help daily operations at the university.

The April 3 Student Recognition Banquet highlighted the achievements and standout leaders of PNW’s student organizations and departments.

Chancellor Thomas Keon said he was pleased to see deserving students receive accolades and encouraged them to help other students get involved.



“If everyone here that is a student leader gets two students to join organizations, it would continue to grow the student life and increase its value to PNW as a community of students,” Keon said.

Oriana White, Public Relations Club president, won the Outstanding Student Organization Student Leader award. The award came as such a surprise to her that she was left teary-eyed and speechless upon accepting the award.

Amy Libauskas, Students Helping Ignite Needed Esteem advisor, won Student Organization Advisor of the Year.

“I feel like I am a winner every day I am able to work with students. I am very lucky to be in a position where I am interacting with these wonderful human beings. When Kayla Vasilko asked me to be the faculty advisor of S.H.I.N.E. I felt humbled, it is quite an honor to be in a position to watch these students make our world a better place,” Libauskas said.

Theta Kappa Pi Sorority – Delta Chapter won Social Organization of the Year. This award comes with a $500 prize to the organization donated by Purdue Federal Credit Union.

Shelby Geurts, Theta Kappa Pi Sorority president, said she and her fellow organization members appreciated the award.

“We were very grateful to be recognized for how much hard work we have put in for our organization and keep activities for the student body to be involved in,” Geurts said.

The Finance and Accounting Club won the Departmental Organization of the Year award. Freddy Ulloa, Finance and Accounting Club president, said the award reaffirms the club’s effort to move beyond a 2017 event that involved past leadership and the university.

“Trying to regain the club’s integrity to the university was challenging, and even without that, managing one of the largest clubs on campus was difficult. But through building rapport and trust with students, faculty, and staff, the leadership team and I were able to bring FAC back to its former glory,” Ulloa said.

He said his goal once he took over was to grow the club’s mission in providing professional connections and experience in their field and it lead to their current success.

“This would not have been possible without the FAC leadership team, our faculty advisors, and our awesome members. We hope to regain our streak of winning the award each year,” Ulloa said.

The Finance and Accounting Club last won the same award during the 2016-2017 academic year.

SGA election



SGA announced the results for the 2019-2020 election with James Schooley, current SGA president, becoming president-elect and Matthew Ruiz, former CHESS senator for Hammond, becoming vice president-elect.

Schooley said he looks forward to actively work with his incoming senators and staff during the summer in order to begin next year with an organized and efficient organization.

The following students have become senator-elects for their respective colleges:

Jelani Hardy, College of Technology senator in Hammond

Nathan Marciniec, CHESS senator in Hammond

Megan Siminski, College of Nursing senator in Hammond

Suishmitaa Srianand, College of Engineering and Sciences senator in Hammond

Kayla Vasilko, Honors College senator in Westville

The Office of Student Life awarded Zach Bivens, History Club president, with the Above and Beyond award. Honorable mentions were Tyler Klukken, ASL Club treasurer; Hannah Scheffer, ASL Club president; Madeline Clement, Spanish Club social media director; Deanna Weldon, Spanish Club president; and Orianna White, PR Club president.