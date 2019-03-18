PNW baseball heads to Florida

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The PNW baseball team struggled under the sun as they notched a 1-7 record during their opening spring games in Florida.

Following an initial 7-3 victory against Ave Maria University, the team recorded losses against Warner University, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Webber International University and Saint Leo University.

Austin Kordik, team captain and senior outfielder, was disappointed following the loses, but remained optimistic about the team’s upcoming season.

“Losing seven games in a row is pretty heartbreaking no matter how you look at it,” Kordik said. “We’ve got some fight we just need to finish ballgames. Our team is very talented and I do believe we can compete for a top 3 seed in our conference this year.”

Anthony Agne, junior second baseman, echoed Kordik’s disappointment, noting that several of the games were close losses.

“Our record does not show what we are capable of; we honestly could have won five more games,” Agne said. “It’s tough, we are getting the sour part over now but sweet stuff is going to come.”

While mainly serving as a season warm-up, the trip also provides an opportunity to build camaraderie among the team’s players and coaches.

Agne said the trip resulted in many of his teammates being more comfortable with each other.

“You can see who is kind of going to be in the mix throughout the whole season, some of the younger guys had really proved themselves,” Agne said. “You look back after the trip, you win some and you lose some then you come back and realize you made some great memories and enjoy each other’s time. That’s what we are going to take away.”

David Griffin, head coach, said the team is still making adjustments and learning as a team.

“We’ve got a good group of kids, they play hard, they practice hard, we are just putting the pieces together,” Griffin said.

He added that the team is looking forward to the upcoming stretch of home games.

“Last time we played at home it was only 27 degrees outside. I think as soon as we hit practice this Tuesday the kids we be reinvigorated because that cold part of the season is over,” Griffin said.

Starting March 21, the team begins its 10 game homestead at the Hammond campus.