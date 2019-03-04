PNW softball, baseball preview

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

PNW’s softball team notched a 4-2 record through its opening two tournaments, while the baseball team opened with back-to-back losses against the University of Illinois at Springfield on Feb. 22.

Dave Griffin, head baseball coach, hopes the team’s increased experience will result in more wins. He added that the team hopes to achieve 20 to 25 wins and a top four placement in the GLIAC division this season.

“The freshman that played last year are a little more seasoned this year, and we brought in a few junior college students, so I think that our team is a little more experienced,” Griffin said. “The mental toughness of the team is very good, so I hope they can stick with it to get more wins.”

The team has added nine freshmen, and seven transfers to this year’s roster.

Niki Stansell, softball head coach, noted the effort that the players have put in toward training for the season. She added that the team’s goal is to reach the GLIAC championship this season.

“We pride ourselves in this program to remain in a constant state of learning,” Stansell said. “We learned last year what it was going to take to play at the Division II level.”

The next game for the women’s softball team is March 11 against Lock Haven University in Clermont, Florida. The next game for the men’s baseball team is on March 7 in Hammond against the University of Indianapolis at 1 p.m.