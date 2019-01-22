Goin’ for the goal

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

After the recent soccer season ended on Oct. 30, Grant Ugarte, junior defender, was named to the Division II United Soccer Coaches Scholar All-America Third Team.

The designation was an addition to his list of honors already, which include the United Soccer Coaches AllMidwest Region second team honors, Google Cloud Academic All-District Team and GLIAC second team for his work on the field this past season.

“Winning this award is such a big honor and it feels great to get recognition for the work that was put in this season not only by me but my teammates as well,” Ugarte said. “Accepting this award feels great, especially because it allows me to represent not only myself but the team and school as well.”

Ugarte, a double major in accounting and finance, plans to graduate in Spring 2020. He said he chose to attend and play soccer at PNW due to it being close to his home and the benefits that playing for the soccer team would bring him.

“I wanted to go to a school where I knew I could get playing time immediately and could make an impact right away, and that is exactly what PNW has provided for me,” said Ugarte.

Ugarte started playing soccer when he was five years old. His father coached him through his little league years until he grew up into the bigger club leagues.

Ugarte said soccer taught him that hard work pays off and whatever amount of work goes into something will directly correlate with the result that is produced. Soccer has also given him great friends who keep him on the right track in life. In 2016 during his first season on the team, he was the only member of the Pride to play and start in all 20 matches, scored three game-winning goals and ended the season being named CCAC Freshman of the Year.

For next season, Ugarte is looking to add to his list of honors as a senior on the field. His coach, Ryan Hayes, is interested in what’s in store for Ugarte in his final season.

“I am looking forward to working with Grant in his senior year next year,” Hayes said. “He is always aiming to achieve excellence and better the team and himself. He embodies what it means to be a student-athlete by performing even higher in the classroom and on the field. He represents our men’s soccer team on the Student Athlete Advisory Committee and his leadership skills have grown very well this year.”