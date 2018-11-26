The student news site of Purdue University Northwest.

PNW Pioneer

Men’s b-ball heats up

The Pride win home opener, split games in tournament

Comron Fouladi, Staff Writer|November 26, 2018

Men%E2%80%99s+basketball+won+its+home+opener+113-81+against+Lincoln+Christian+University+on+Nov.+14.+
The men’s basketball team won its home opener, 113-81, against Lincoln Christian University on Nov. 14.

Timothy Gilmore, junior guard, led the team in scoring with 24 points and Durante Lee, junior forward, shot 4-4 from the field, scoring 9 points.

“The gym was on fire, there was a lot of support from the fans and we appreciate them coming out,” Gilmore said.

About midway through the first half, The Pride went on a 20 to 4 point run and maintained its lead through the rest of the game.

Brian “Boomer” Roberts, head coach, said the team was shooting well in the first half and that the team played strong defense in the second half.

“We want to be good, we want to be able to guard the ball, but you have to have more than desire, you have to go out and do it,” Roberts said.

Roberts said the team came together after losing to Rockhurst University and William Jewell College.

“Brennon Palmer, Rich Robertson and Gilmore spoke to the team about the losses, saying this isn’t who we are,” Roberts said.

Gilmore said the team showed chemistry during the victory over Lincoln Christian University.

“I had the easy job of putting it up, my teammates had the hard job of setting up the plays,” Gilmore said.

Four guards, Dean Tate, Chase Rankin, Gregory Boyle and Robertson, totaled 18 assists and two turnovers. Additionally, The Pride shot 49 percent from the 3-point line, a 29 percent improvement from its previous contests.

Coach Roberts said that he was pleased with his team’s effort and improvement from the weekend opener losses.

Tiffin University Tournament

Behind Tate’s 25 points and six assists, the men’s basketball team won its first Tiffin University Tournament game, 110-104, against Urbana University on Nov. 23.

Anthony Barnard, freshman forward, and Gilmore scored 18 and 19 points respectively.

The men’s basketball team lost its second game of the tournament, 95-83, against Tiffin University on Nov. 24.

The team will host three consecutive home games, beginning with Davenport University on Thursday, Nov. 29 on the Westville Campus. The team will face Grand Valley State University on Dec. 1 and Moody Bible Institute on Dec. 4 on the Hammond Campus.

