Soccer loses in first-ever GLIAC playoff match, ends season

The men’s soccer team finished the season with a 9-7-1 overall record.

The men’s soccer team finished the season with a 9-7-1 overall record.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Men’s soccer ended its season with a 0-1 loss against Ashland University in the first round of the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference playoffs on Oct. 29.

The team finished its season with a 9-7-1 overall record and 7-5 conference record.

Enrique Serna, forward for the men’s soccer team, noted the history surrounding PNW’s first-ever GLIAC playoff match.

“It was amazing to make history for the university and to have our friends and family supporting us,” Serna said.

Serna was one of three players who made the AllGLIAC second-team, the other two were Grant Ugarte, defender, and Isaiah Nieves, midfielder. Ugarte was also named to the 2018 Google Cloud Academic All-District Men’s Soccer Team.

Daniel Freedman, midfielder, received honorable mention for the GLIAC all-conference team, and head coach Ryan Hayes earned the GLIAC Coach of the Year Honors.

Hayes said he is pleased that the team accomplished many of the goals it laid out before the season started and is looking forward to preparing for the 2019-20 season.

“I love working with our guys day in and day out and helping to prepare them for the challenges they will face in the classroom, on the field and in society,” Hayes said.