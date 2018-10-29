Basketball team optimistic about upcoming season

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Brian “Boomer” Roberts, new men’s basketball head coach, said the team’s goal is to reach the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference tournament this year.

“It would be a first in program history and school history,” Roberts said. “We were a ways away from that last year, but new coach, new guys, new goals. We are gonna go after it with everything we have.”

Last year, the team recorded a 2-26 overall record and a 2-18 conference record.

Roberts said the team focused on building camaraderie between new and returning players during the offseason.

“They love the gym, they love competing and they [have come to] love each other in the short time they have been a team,” Roberts said.

During the off-season, the team added 10 new players to the roster.

Roberts’ strategy for the season is to have members play to their strengths.

“The guys that give us the best chance to start will start, the guys who finish the best will finish the game,” Roberts said.

He credits Richard Robertson, team captain and sophomore guard, and Luka Violkovsky, junior forward, as key players who have helped bring the team together.

Robertson said the team hopes to continuously improve, adding that building chemistry will help the team reach its goals.

“I wanted to get everyone on the court as fast as possible,” Robertson said. “I wanted to make sure we got to know everybody as fast as possible. We have some of the best guards in the conference — some of the best defenders. And defense is what will put us over the edge.”

The men’s basketball team hosts an open scrimmage on Tuesday, Oct. 30 at 7:30 p.m. in the FRC. The team will open the season on Nov. 9 against Rockhurst University.