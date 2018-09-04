Men’s basketball adds 10 new players

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Men’s Basketball announced the addition of 10 recruits, both local and national, for the 2018-19 athletic season.

Brian ‘Boomer’ Roberts, first-year head coach, said the newcomers will bring a competitive mentality to the upcoming season.

“We have a group that is really hungry to change the image of PNW Men’s Basketball, on and off the court,” Roberts said. “When your guys are hungry and love to compete, it creates a family atmosphere where toughness, hard work and joy are valued. Our guys are about the team first, and I believe they will push each other every day in the classroom and on the court.”

The ten recruits include Cade Albers, Durante Lee, Brennan Schofield, Dean Tate, and Anthony Barnard from Indiana; Aaron Twist and Greg Boyle from Illinois; Brennon Palmer and Tim Gilmore from California and Chase Rankin from Ohio.

In its first year competing in the Great Lakes Collegiate Athletic Conference, a NCAA DII conference, the team recorded a 2-18 overall conference record and a 2-26 overall record.

Roberts was pleased with how the new recruits connected with returning members to establish a common goal.

“In our recruits, we look for toughness, talent and character, and we believe the guys we’ve added bring those to the table. We need to keep working because we have a long way to go, but we’re excited about the direction that both the newcomers and the returners are heading together,” Roberts said.

The men’s basketball team will begin its 2018-19 season on Nov. 9 against Rockhurst University in the Cross Conference Classic.