Sports information director leaving athletics

Amanda Lopez, Editor-in-ChiefMay 31, 2018Leave a Comment

Rob Huizenga, assistant athletic director for sports information, resigned from the athletics department after one year. Huizenga confirmed his departure in email correspondence on May 23.

A press release sent by the athletics department on May 31 stated that Huizenga made the decision for himself and his family.

“I can’t thank the staff and student-athletes here enough for being so welcoming and I wish Pride Athletics nothing but the best moving forward,” Huizenga said in the press release.

Rick Costello, director of athletics, stated in the press release that Huizenga did a great job during his time and will be missed by the department.

Huizenga’s last day will be Friday, June 8. No replacement has been announced.

