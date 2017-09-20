Kickin’ it into goal

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Intramurals hosted the ninth annual field goal contest was held on Sept. 13. The event is held in the fall semester right before the kickoff of flag football.

Matt Dudzik, director of intramurals, said that the field goal contest was located in the gym the first two years, but that it was difficult to hold it there because the ball kept hitting the ceiling.

Dudzik said that intramurals invested a portable field goal so that the event could be moved to the outdoors.

The player begins at the 10-yard line and then moves back every 5 yards for each round. If the student misses the goal more than twice in one round, then the student is eliminated.

The contest used to consist of nine rounds, but the number of rounds were lowered to seven because there weren’t any students that could kick up to the 50-yard line. For the kick to count as a point, the ball has to be between the goal post.

In the first two rounds, the point value is one point. As players progress after the first two rounds, the point value increases by one.

Isaac Tolliver, freshman, said that the event was well put together and that he wants to participate in more events in the future.

Dudzik said that there was a nice turnout for the event and it went smoothly. A total of 11 students participated in the event.

Jose Martinez, junior, said that an improvement that could be made is to put a net behind the goal to make it more official.

Martinez was the winner of the field goal contest. He was awarded a trophy. Martinez has participated in dodgeball, bubble soccer and volleyball for intramural sports.