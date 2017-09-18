Passes for purchase

The student news site of Purdue University Northwest.

Athletics offers season passes for games

Amanda Lopez, Editor-In-ChiefSeptember 18, 2017Leave a Comment

PNW athletics is now offering 2017-18 season passes to fans. The general All-Sports Package costs $50 and includes two all-sport adult tickets.

Rob Huizenga, assistant athletic director, said with the transition to Division II, the department hopes the packages will become a popular ticket option for fans as well as allow PNW to become more marketable like other Division II schools.

“We want to create opportunities for our fans and local businesses to become more involved in what we are offering here with Purdue Northwest Athletics,” Huizenga said. “With our department in a transition to another level of competition, this seems like the perfect time to build on the types of options that we offer from a marketing and development standpoint. The goal is to continue to grow, and adding more fans and more sponsors will help us do that.”

Typical admission to games is $6 for adults and $4 for children ages 4-17, and children 3 and under are free. PNW students with an I.D. are free.

The athletics department started to sell the passes at the Fall Sports Festival but they can be purchased online through the athletics website or on game days. Huizenga said they do not have a set goal of passes to sell this year.

“Our main goal is to promote them as much as possible this year and hope that more and more fans utilize this option because it will ultimately increase our attendance on game days and help create a better home atmosphere for our studentathletes and coaches to compete,” Huizenga said.

Faculty and staff can buy an All-Sports Package with two adult all-sport tickets for $40. There is also a package for two children tickets for $30.

