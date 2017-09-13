Annual Fall Sports Festival celebrates second year

Dowling Park was abuzz on Sept. 9 with activity during the second PNW Pride Fall Sports Festival as six different Pride teams competed against other universities.

The Fall Sports Festival is a celebration of competition and community that welcomes citizens from the Region to come and support the Pride teams and cheer on their loved ones. Some Pride teams that competed were men’s tennis against Judson University, women’s soccer against Walsh University and softball against Spoon River College. People who attended were able to watch their favorite sports teams and participate in the available family activities.

Some of those activities included performances by the PNW dance and cheer teams, inflatables for the kids, meet and greets with student-athletes and Leo the lion, local food trucks and many giveaways from different vendors. The Fall Sports Festival was presented by Laborers Local 41.

Rick Costello, athletic director, said he was pleased to see the people of NWI come out to support the annual tradition at PNW.

Many PNW staff and alumni were invited to the festival and were able to watch in luxury in the VIP area.

Janice VanDeel, account coordinator for Managerial Accounting, said the Fall Sports Festival was one of her favorite activities she had attended at PNW.

“I loved watching all the teams play and seeing what each vendor had to offer. I look forward to next year and the even more exciting activities to come,” VanDeel said.