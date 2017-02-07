Strength in members: pep band prepares for performance

Practice starts as the members warm up in their specific positions. Each member contributes a unique instrument to the overall sound of the band, ranging from flutes to saxophones to snare drums. Once the warm ups are done, the pep band begins working through the pieces selected by the instructor. Some of the pieces they demonstrate are themes from movies like “The Imperial March” from “Star Wars V: The Empire Strikes BacK” to other well-known songs like “Back in Black” by AC/DC.

The PNW pep band has slowly been growing strong for over a year now. Jay Lowry, director, is preparing the band for their future performances at basketball games.

“Hopefully we can keep growing the program, attend more games and play at them,” Lowry said.

Spencer Moore, computer graphics major, has been playing in band since high school and finds this club to be different from the others offered on campus.

“One thing that makes it different from other clubs is creativity,” Moore said. “Each musician has their own style of playing, and when playing with others, the group has a unique sound.”

Tyler Maximoff, computer graphics major, said more students are always welcome to join.

“The biggest piece of advice I can give someone who wants to join is to play their instrument with all they can give,” Maximoff said. “Anyone is welcome to join with any skill level.”

Moore said that pep band is more than just about the music. They form a family over time.

“The best part of the band has to be the people,” Moore said. “We all share the same interest of making music, and pep band does that.”

For those interested in joining, the next meeting is in Alumni Hall in SUL at 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 8.